Canada Offers To Join Lebanon Blast Probe On Condition Of Transparency

Canada has offered to join Lebanon’s investigation into the Beirut port explosion, which claimed at least 180 lives and left thousands injured, on the condition of transparency. After meeting Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in televised remarks that Ottawa would assist in the probe under some defined conditions.

"The Lebanese people expect that if Canada participates in this investigation it is because it is going to be credible, transparent and get to the bottom of things to get justice," said Champagne.

The Lebanese government, formed in January with the support of Hezbollah movement, resigned over the blast which wreaked havoc in the city of Beirut. Lebanon's Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad was the first top official to quit over the devastation, saying the government couldn’t meet the demands of the public and the “reality does not match our ambitions”.

The Lebanese President said that 25 people "directly or indirectly” involved in the incident had been detained, adding that “all those negligent” would be held accountable without exception. However, Champagne stressed that Lebanon must form a government to implement long-demanded reforms if it wants financial aid from foreign countries.

"Everyone understands that the international aid must be accompanied by serious reforms," Champagne said.

Aid mobilisation

French President Emmanuel Macron told a donor conference on August 9 that Lebanon’s future is at stake after the Beirut blast amid a severe economic crisis. While several countries from around the world offered support to the debt-laden nation in the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion, they were also wary of putting the money in the hands of the government which is perceived by its own people as heavily corrupt. The French President emphasised that everyone must come to the help of Lebanon and its people, despite differences in opinions.

“We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes directly to where it is needed. Lebanon’s future is at stake,” said Macron.

