Canadian-Indians Protest Outside Chinese Consulate In Vancouver; Say "Back Off China"

Amid the tensions between India and China, Canadian Indians on Wednesday took to streets and staged a protest outside the Chinese Consulate office in Vancouver against China. The protesters were seen holding placards that read "Back off China", "Stop Killing Indians", "We stand with India", and others.

One of the protesters said, "Even after owning much land, they are trying to take over India's land. They have killed our soldiers. But India has also given a good reply that Chinese media does not want to show. Today, we want to show that we stand against China. I appeal to everyone to stop using Chinese products." Another protester said, "We in Canada support India. We are for India."

As many as 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Colonel were martyred during a violent face-off between India and China while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. 76 others suffered injuries in the clash, in which hundreds of soldiers from both sides are said to have engaged. As per the US intelligence reports, 35 Chinese soldiers have been killed, which China has denied in an increasingly questionable manner.

India-China joint secretaries to hold meet

The Working Mechanism on Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) for India-China Border is scheduled to hold a virtual meet on Wednesday to discuss the border tensions between the two countries. According to sources, the WMCC talks are headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Leh on Tuesday to review the on-ground situation and visited forward locations including hospitals where Indian Army Jawans are recovering after the clash. The Corps Commander level talks with China at Moldo that were scheduled to continue for the second day on Tuesday were put on hold, though the first day had seemed promising, as per sources.

