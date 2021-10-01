Canada Recommends Pfizer Over Moderna Due To ‘low Rate Of Cardio Issues’ For Ages 18 To 24

Canada is recommending that the males aged between 18-24 are administered the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine due to the minimal risk of the heart inflammation associated with the Moderna jab. There’s a slightly increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in males 18-24 after administration of the Moderna vaccine, the Canadian health authorities said, when recommending the Ontario adolescents vaccine, according to multiple reports. Pfizer-BioNTech shots shall be given over Moderna "out of an abundance of caution,” as studies conducted between June and August have shown that the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in young males was higher, one in nearly 5,000 vaccinations. But no cases of fatalities were reported.

"I'm not holding any facts back, there is a risk," said Dr Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health was quoted as saying at the presser on Thursday, September 30. The risk of adverse event in those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was one in 28,000, he further informed.

While Canada is recommending young adults to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of Moderna, those willing to choose the latter shot can still go ahead, the Canadian health authorities stated. Teenagers aged between 12 and 17, although, are required to receive only the Pfizer doses due to the heart inflammation risks as recorded on Ontario’s surveillance system for adverse events following the immunization. Of the total 96,000 doses administered by Canada between June 1 and August 7, most cases of the myocarditis and pericarditis were detected among the males between 18 and 24, according to Canadian media reports.

Canada lifts travel ban on India

Earlier this week, Canada eased the COVID travel ban as it lifted its month-long ban on passenger flights from India. Justin Trudeau administration extended its ban on all direct commercial and private passenger flights until September 26 (Sunday). Now, as the ban expires, all Indian passengers would be able to travel to Canada, albeit with some restrictions, including complete vaccination against Coronavirus. However, the new travel rules are subjected to multiple restrictions. “After the resumption of direct flights, travellers who are eligible to enter Canada who depart India for Canada via an indirect route will continue to be required to obtain, within 72 hours of departure, a valid negative COVID-19 molecular test from a third country – other than India – before continuing their journey to Canada,” transport Canada said in a statement.

(Image: AP)