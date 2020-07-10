Canada's Financial Deficit Could Increase Tenfold Due To COVID-19: Finance Minister

Canada’s projected financial deficit could increase ten folds and the net debt could soon reach $1.2 trillion due to the ongoing pandemic, Candian finance minister Bill Morneau said. While presenting the fiscal update, the lawmaker said that it was “an unprecedented shock to the system”. The coronavirus pandemic which emerged in china has now spiralled to infect 108656 people across the Canadian territory. In addition, it has also resulted in 8797 fatalities.

Inflated deficit

According to reports, the earlier estimated deficit for 2020-21 was $ 34.4 billion. However, owing to the industrial shutdowns, job losses and recession in the economy, the number has now been revised to a whopping $343.2 billion. As the deficit inflates, so does the net federal debt, crossing a trillion dollars for the first time in the country’s history. Meanwhile, experts have suggested that the country's GDP is projected to decline by 6.8 per cent in 2020, placing the country in the worst situation since the great depression.

However, the document, which describes the striation as “truly the challenge of our lifetimes” also softened the blow by predicting a return to 5.5 per cent growth next year. The update also said, “the projected contraction in federal budgetary revenues is unprecedented since the Great Depression with an expected decline in 2020-21 more than twice as big as in 2009-10 following the global financial crisis.”

