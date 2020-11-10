Canadian PM Justin Trudeau 'hopeful' New US Admin Will Keep Up Pressure On China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, November 10 said he is hopeful that the new United States administration will keep up the pressure on China to release two Canadian nationals arrested by Beijing in retaliatory action in 2018. Trudeau, while talking to reporters during a press conference, said he is confident that the new administration under President-elect Joe Biden will continue to work with Canada and other like-minded countries in telling China that their approach is not correct.

Tit-for-tat response

China in 2018 detained two Canadian nationals, a former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor over charges of alleged espionage. The move came after Canada arrested senior Huawei executive Meng Wangzhou on a US warrant. Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei, is wanted in the United States for violating sanctions against Iran. While Meng is currently fighting her extradition to the US at a Canadian court, there is not much known about Kovrig and Sapvor's judicial proceedings.

"I am extremely confident that the incoming American administration will continue to be a good partner to Canada and other nations around the world as we look to impress upon China that the approach they're taking is simply not working (and)... the importance of returning the two Canadians who've been arbitrarily detained for over 700 days," Trudeau said at a press conference on Monday.

Trudeau was one of the first world leaders to wish Joe Biden on Saturday after the Democratic Party candidate was projected winner by several major US media outlets. Biden secured a massive lead in Pennsylvania against incumbent Donald Trump, which ensured his victory in the recently concluded presidential election. Meanwhile, Trump has challenged the results in several states, accusing poll officials of 'cheating and fraud' as they continued counting ballots after 8 p.m on the final voting day.

