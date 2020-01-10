The Debate
Canadians Furious After Tim Hortons Offers 'free Coffee For Life' To Prince Harry, Meghan

Rest of the World News

Canadian coffee chain came under a lot of flak on Wednesday after it posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet offering Prince Harry, Meghan free coffee for life.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Canadians

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons came under a lot of flak on Wednesday after it posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet offering British Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle free coffee for life. The online backlash came as the offer proved hard to fathom for Canadians upset by the chain's labour relations practices. Tim Hortons' offer for the British Royals will only be valid if they choose to move to Canada.  

Trolled for offering free coffee for life

Tim Hortons' offer came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America where the Duchess of Sussex had lived for many years. Tim Hortons is often accused of not treating its employees right and that its employees are not being paid well. Canadian media reported that Tim Hortons' division in Winnipeg locked down staff who were demanding a pay rise. 

Canadians on social media left no stone unturned to troll Canada's largest quick-service restaurant chain. Some even went as far as to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can afford to buy the entire coffee chain itself and its the employees who can't afford their rent. While others pointedly urged them to stop giving millionaires free stuff. 

