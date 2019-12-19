Canadian Man Risks His Own Life To Rescue Deer From Frozen Lake

Ryan Peterson, an ice skater from Canada risked his life to save a family of deers stuck on a frozen lake. The video he recorded on December 3 has garnered over 77k views on YouTube with Peterson being hailed as a hero.

Skated across the ice bed to rescue

The incident which happened on the Lake of Woods near Kenora, Northern Ontario had three deers-mother and her two fauns-trapped in the middle of a frozen lake. Peterson was reportedly in the middle of his lunch break when he spotted a family of deers. He then skated across the ice bed and managed to tie ropes around them and drag them back to the solid land.

Talking to the international media he said that they were sitting dangerously on the ice bed that could’ve cracked at the moment so he went back to work and grabbed a rope. He added that the ice was still too thin for any kind of vehicle so skating was the only option. Peterson also revealed that the two younger ones took off running right away, but the doe stuck around with what seemed like an injured hip or leg. According to the video, the were animals trying really hard to get up onto their feet.

In a similar incident, a bald eagle was nearly drowned on Vancouver Islands in the Pacific after it was caught by an octopus. The bird was later rescued by a group of Salmon farmers on Canada’s west coast who heard the screeching while returning to their float house. The video was later shared on YouTube. One of the farmers, John Ilett discovered a full-sized eagle submerged in the water with a giant Pacific octopus around it. The soft-bodied sea creature, which had turned a dark red colour, had wrapped its tentacles around the eagle in a death grip. Ilett then used a pole to pull two creatures closer which lead the tentacles to loosen and gradually the eagle got free.

