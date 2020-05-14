Cape Town Becomes Hotspot Of South Africa’s Coronavirus Pandemic

With more than half of the nation’s confirmed cases that account for over 10,600 infections, Cape Town and its surrounding Western Cape province have reportedly turned into South Africa’s coronavirus hotspot. According to figures released as of May 13, Western Cape province has at least 5,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 206 deaths have been registered so far.

As per reports, South Africa eased lockdown measures, that allowed an estimated 1.6 million people to return to work in selected mines, factories, and businesses. Further, Western Cape province with its poor, densely populated townships, reported cluster outbreaks, majorly in Cape Town. With the highest number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the entire continent, South Africa has recorded 12,074 infections and 219 total deaths in the region.

Health Minister, Zweli Mkizhe, said while speaking at the press conference that the concentration of cases in Cape Town may see the city return to a stricter lockdown and containment efforts to contain the pandemic. “That is what is going to happen in Cape Town. Where the higher rate of transmission is, it is going to require that there are even stricter restrictions,” said Mkhize.

Western Cape premier, Alan Winde, added saying, “Our data indicated that the virus is spreading faster and that we are in a new phase of the pandemic,” while speaking at daily COVID-19 briefing. Further, talking about the high community transmission in the province he said, “This is a phase that every part of the country will experience at some point,” adding, South Africa is expected to reach its peak in August.

African National Congress Party 's stance

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ruling African National Congress party have called out for the Western Cape to return to strict lockdown to contain the outbreak, according to media reports. Amid the political battle between the liberal opposition party Democratic Alliance, and the ruling party to ease restrictions for economic reasons, the African National Congress party’s Ramaphosa has urged for the strict lockdown.

In a letter, Ramaphosa warned saying, “South Africans must be aware that the coronavirus will be active in the country for more than a year. Therefore, people must prepare for a new reality where fighting it is part of their daily lives,” he added, as per news agency report.

Even after lockdown — especially after lockdown — we still need to observe social distancing, wear face masks, wash hands regularly, and avoid contact with other people,” wrote Ramaphosa, “We will need to re-organize workplaces, schools, universities, colleges and other public places to limit transmissions.”

(Inputs from AP)