Coronavirus: US Records 21,030 New Cases, Toll Soars To 1,430,348

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the US has reported 21,030 new coronavirus cases. According to reports, these new cases bring the country’s total to at least 1,390,406 coronavirus infections in the United States. The death toll in the United States stands at over 84,119. As per reports, 310,259 people have also recovered from the virus in the United States.

The United States is currently the country with the most coronavirus cases in the world, surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. New York is one of the worst-hit spots in the United States.

US knew about 'danger of virus'

As opposed to the US saying that China was “too late” in disclosing information about the novel virus to WHO, the mainland has stressed that the exchange of messages between China and World Health Organisation have been “timely and strong”. Beijing further accused Washington of knowing about the danger of the “virus all along”. While the US has blamed China’s covering up of the outbreak for a more drastic spread of the disease, China said, “What has happened is an unexpected attack by an unknown virus against human beings. China has provided timely information to the world in an open, transparent and responsible manner.”.

Read: 'Obamagate!' Shouts Trump Again And Again; Blames Obama For 'Russian Meddling'

Read: Donald Trump Jr Claims Joe Biden 'bought & Paid For By China'; Alleges A 'new Low'

From China “controlling” the UN health agency to the mainland expelling US journalists to “hide the truth” over coronavirus, China acknowledged all statements and gave its explanation. The mainland also noted the allegations by Taiwan that have been supported by the US that WHO did not take the warnings and delayed global response. According to the Asian superpower, “Taiwan region of China did not send any warning to WHO”. Moreover, on Taiwan’s bid to be a part of the United Nations health agency, China said that Taiwan has “no right to join WHO”.

Coronavirus in the US

The US on April 28 became the first country in the world to record a million confirmed coronavirus cases. The United States is currently the worst affected country in the world with nearly half the total confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded globally. The virus outbreak, that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December 2019, spread across continents in a matter of two months, forcing the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a pandemic on March 11.

Read: China Denies 'preposterous' Allegations By US Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Trump 'most Corrupt US President'; Accused Of 'toxic Fog Of Lies' By Republican Strategist

The Trump administration has been critical of the WHO over its handling of the initial outbreak in China. The US President on April 15 announced that the United States would halt WHO's funding for this year while he accused the global health agency of siding with Beijing amid the pandemic and not pressuring the Communist state enough to share vital information with the international community.

(Representative Image) (Image Credit AP)