Cat Called Fat Fred Takes Internet By Storm After Someone Posted Clinic's Witty Sign

'Fat Fred', an adorable cat recently became an internet sensation after someone posted pictures of a veterinary clinic and its witty signs online. The note read, “This is 'Fat Fred'. He is a boy. He is not pregnant. He weighs 28 pounds. Yes, he is on a diet. No, it is not working well”. Another note read, “Fat Fred loves people. You may come in and pet him. He sits on small children and loves being scratched near his hips”. It further said, “Fat Fred is not up for adoption, but we do have smaller models available”. The clinic also stuck a Spanish stick note on the of the sign which read, “El Gato más Gordo Fat Fred”, which translated means, “The fattest cat Fat Fred”.

READ: TN To Host Two-day Cat Show From December 21

READ: Cat Rescued After Its Head Gets Stuck In Food Can, Netizens Thank Rescue Team

While talking to an international media outlet, the person who posted the picture on a social media platform said that he just happened to look down and read the sign as he was passing by. He further added that while standing outside the clinic and to get a pic he ended up with a pepper ghost effect. He said that the clinic was unfortunately closed but he was able to watch Fred from the window. The cat was reportedly playful. As soon as the post went viral many netizens Upvoted for the post. An internet user commented, “Fat Fred weighs a lot for a ghost”. Another user said, “' He is on a diet. No, it's not working well', same could be said of every diet I've been on”. A user also commented, “Gost cat, which is why it is not up for adoption”.

'One paw workout'

In another incident, an obese cat took the internet by storm after a video of her working out was posted on a social media platform. Cinderblock, an obese cat is in desperate need of losing some weight if she wants to live for much longer. She was recently taken to a vet in Bellingham, Washington state, who decide to put Cinderblock through her paces to get her to do a bit more walking. However, in a video, the lazy cat is seen boycotting her morning workout. It doesn't take Cinderblock long to find a place to sit down and use just one paw on the treadmill filled with water which later resulted to be a funny video. In the 12-second clip, Cinderblock is heard meowing as loudly as possible as the person filming tells her “That's a good girl. The video which is posted by a viral page on YouTube had received more than 10,000 likes. Many netizens also sympathised with the obese cat as well.

READ: Video: Georgia Police Pepper-spray Cat Said To Be Aggressive

READ: Priyanka Chopra Shares A Video Of Cats Reacting To Cat Filter And It's Superb