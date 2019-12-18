Cat Rescued After Its Head Gets Stuck In Food Can, Netizens Thank Rescue Team

Clayton Fire department rescued a cat after its head got stuck inside a food can. According to the sequence of events posted by the fire department on Facebook, the officials said that they were dispatched by 911 after a passerby notified them of a cat having its head stuck in a food can. In the post, the department further added that their rescue team arrived quickly and safely cut open the can and freed the cat.

RESQ rescue stray dog

In a different incident, stray dog , who fell into a 40-foot deep tank was rescued by RESQ’s team after spending seven days in the tank. The RESQ team shared a video of the whole rescue process on their social media. As per the non-profit organisation, RESQ rescues “injured & abandoned animals in Pune (India) & work towards reducing human-animal conflict. Together, we can create a world free of animal suffering!”.

Stray dog rescued from 40 ft deep tank by @resqct #team after being stuck for 8 long days! Watch the rescue video#AnimalRescue #dogrescue pic.twitter.com/mC0T2NybUx — RESQ 🐕🐈🐎🐂🐖🐄🐾 (@resqct) November 15, 2019

In the video shared by RESQ, it could be seen that the team members of the NGO reached the brink of the tank after climbing and walking through the narrow edges of the walls. After finding the correct spot to venture inside the tank, one of the team members could be seen wearing a rescue gear and getting inside the tank with the help of a lever-pully mechanism. He approached the dog and tried to capture him in order to rescue him.

Even though the dog got restless for a while, they managed to tame him and bring it outside the tank. According to reports, the tank was a dried water purification container and the dog was inside it for nearly six to eight days. The people living in nearby areas saw the dog in the tank and used to throw food for him so that he could sustain itself.

