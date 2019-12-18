The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Cat Rescued After Its Head Gets Stuck In Food Can, Netizens Thank Rescue Team

US News

Clayton Fire department, Clayton, US, responding to a 911 call sent a response team that rescued and freed a cat after its head got stuck inside a food can.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cat

Clayton Fire department rescued a cat after its head got stuck inside a food can. According to the sequence of events posted by the fire department on Facebook, the officials said that they were dispatched by 911 after a passerby notified them of a cat having its head stuck in a food can. In the post, the department further added that their rescue team arrived quickly and safely cut open the can and freed the cat.

Netizens thank rescue team

The wonderful gesture by the fire department prompted a few reactions wherein they congratulated the rescue team.

A person thanked the team for helping the cat.

Another person said that the cat was lucky that it had people to help out.

Read: Supermodel Elena Fernandes Flies Her 7 Rescue Cats From Mumbai To London

RESQ rescue stray dog

In a different incident, stray dog , who fell into a 40-foot deep tank was rescued by RESQ’s team after spending seven days in the tank. The RESQ team shared a video of the whole rescue process on their social media. As per the non-profit organisation, RESQ rescues “injured & abandoned animals in Pune (India) & work towards reducing human-animal conflict. Together, we can create a world free of animal suffering!”.

Read: The Australian Division Of RSPCA Is Giving Away Free Cats This Christmas

In the video shared by RESQ, it could be seen that the team members of the NGO reached the brink of the tank after climbing and walking through the narrow edges of the walls. After finding the correct spot to venture inside the tank, one of the team members could be seen wearing a rescue gear and getting inside the tank with the help of a lever-pully mechanism. He approached the dog and tried to capture him in order to rescue him.

Even though the dog got restless for a while, they managed to tame him and bring it outside the tank. According to reports, the tank was a dried water purification container and the dog was inside it for nearly six to eight days. The people living in nearby areas saw the dog in the tank and used to throw food for him so that he could sustain itself.

Read: Bizarre Video Showing Cats With Strangely Human Faces Breaks Internet

Read: Cats To Be Put On Leashes To Protect Wildlife? EU Says No

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES