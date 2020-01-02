Video Of Elderly Man Rescuing Stranded Cat With Chair Becomes Internet Sensation

A video of an elderly man holding up a plastic chair up to rescue a scared cat that is stranded on a ledge has become an internet sensation. The old man in the video has also received praises online for his actions. In the video one can see the cat hesitating before jumping onto the chair, however, it then sits on the chair and the elderly man carefully lowers it. As soon as the chair nears the ground the animal then jumps off and runs into an alley.

READ: Thailand: Cat Knocks Off 2,432 Piece Model Assembled In A Week

The video first shared on Facebook by a popular Pakistani meme page has received over one million views. The video also managed to get around 12,000 likes, 24,000 shares and hundreds of comments. The 15-second clip also struck a chord with many internet users. One facebook user wrote, “A lovely little random act of kindness, bless his heart”. While another internet user wrote, “I've done this minimum 100 times! When our cats climb on a tree and can't find any way to come down! We do this only! Animals are so cute and innocent”. A user also commented, “What a great man! Thank you for doing this”.

READ: Pet Cat That Went Missing 6-years-ago Found And Returned To Family On Christmas Eve

Clayton Fire department rescued a cat

In a different incident, Clayton Fire department rescued a cat after its head got stuck inside a food can. According to the sequence of events posted by the fire department on Facebook, the officials said that they were dispatched by 911 after a passerby notified them of a cat having its head stuck in a food can. In the post, the department further added that its rescue team arrived quickly and safely cut open the can and freed the cat.

The wonderful gesture by the fire department prompted a few reactions wherein they congratulated the rescue team. A person thanked the team for helping the cat. A netizen wrote, “Thanks for helping the baby! Maybe it won't do that again”. Another internet user commented, “I just want to paws a moment and say how fur-tunate this cat that such pawsome guys were willing to help him”.

READ: Cat Breaks Into Neighbor's House, Eats Their Christmas Dinner

READ: Coimbatore Holds South India’s First Cat Show