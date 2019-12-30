Four-year-old Dog Makes Speedy Recovery After Being Rescued By Care Centre

A four-year-old thin and hairless Alsatian, Ralph has been rescued after having been living as a stray on the streets of South London. He was close to his death when he was rescued and brought to an animal shelter named Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. His full body was covered in sores as he was found to suffer from a severe bacterial infection. He also has a problem with one of his ears and an eye. The poor canine required round the clock care to ensure his survival.

Volunteer adopts the dog

Due to the hard work and efforts of the staffers at the animal center, he was finally taken by a volunteer one month later. Now Ralph looks completely different. The volunteer, Wendy Tung who regularly takes care of dogs ended up forming a strong bond with Ralph and she adopted him on a permanent basis. Wendy told an international media that Ralph is an awesome dog who gives her companionship, love, and affection. She said that he had a difficult start in life but he has always been loving, trustful and gentle. She added that when she first brought him home, he was still in a very poor condition with no muscles and extremely thin. There were just bones on his body, she added.

But after four years, he looks very different. She further added that the dog is very well mannered, never asks for anything and never complains. It is only because of Battersea that he got his second life. The animal care center has taken care of more than 7,000 animals last year with new animals arriving at one of its three locations daily. It was established in Holloway, London in 1860 and moved to Battersea in 1871. The homepage of their website reads, "One in four dogs and cats are rescues. They come in all shapes and sizes and refuse to be defined by their past. At Battersea, we think it’s time to celebrate rescue and show that even underdogs can be top cats. To look beyond pedigree and start appreciating personality; stop focussing on age and instead see character. If you want a unique, loving pet there’s really one breed for you, and that’s Rescue."

