CCTV Footage Shows Vehicle Disappearing Inside Sinkhole In China, 6 Dead

A huge sinkhole swallowed a bus and passers-by in China sparking an explosion that killed at least six people and leaving 10 more missing, according to the state media on January 14. The CCTV footage showed people running from the end of the collapsing road as the bus sank almost into the ground. A lot of people vanished into the sinkhole as it spread opened including what appeared to be a child.

#China Another angle of the same event where a bus fell into a sinkhole in Xining, Qinghai Province. pic.twitter.com/2FiHkzscO2 — W. B. Yeats (@WBYeats1865) January 13, 2020

#China Some onlookers were filming near the sinkhole and suddenly an explosion came from the sinkhole. pic.twitter.com/A6ESvAx8YR — W. B. Yeats (@WBYeats1865) January 13, 2020

Rescue operation initiated

Search and rescue teams were immediately sent to the spot and the cause of the accident was under investigation, according to the State-run broadcaster. The horrific incident took place around 5:30pm (0930 GMT) on Monday in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province, local media said. It added that 16 people were reportedly been taken to the hospital.

Two men fall in sinkhole

Two men were boiled alive in the city of Penza, Russia after a sinkhole opened up underneath them filled with scalding hot water, causing them to fall in the pit. The temperature of the water was 75 degrees and is said that it came from a burst pipe underneath the car park that resulted in the sinkhole to open. Frightful images were captured that showed the bodies of the two unnamed men being lifted out from the sinkhole while their car was lifted off and put to one side and the authorities stated that the car fell into the sinkhole because of the collapsing of the ground. According to a reporter from a local media outlet, another car had driven past the same spot a few minutes before the horrific accident took place. The person noticed the accident spot starting to steam and quickly drove off in his car.

