Two Men Boiled Alive After Falling In Huge Sinkhole In Russia

Two men were boiled alive in the city of Penza, Russia after a sinkhole opened up underneath them filled with scalding hot water, causing them to fall in the pit. The temperature of the water was 75 degrees and is said that it came from a burst pipe underneath the car park that resulted in the sinkhole to open.

Horrific accident in Russia

Frightful images were captured that showed the bodies of the two unnamed men being lifted out from the sinkhole while their car was lifted off and put to one side and the authorities stated that the car fell into the sinkhole because of the collapsing of the ground.

According to a reporter from a local media outlet, another car had driven past the same spot a few minutes before the horrific accident took place. The person noticed the accident spot starting to steam and quickly drove off in his car.

One of the residents said that it was a very frightful way for someone to die as one moment you are driving a car and the very next minute you are drowning in scalding hot water.

Sinkhole caves in Lanzhou, China

In another horrific incident last year, a woman vanished into a very big sinkhole that suddenly opened right underneath where she was standing as she was walking on the street in the city of Lanzhou, the capital city of China's north-west province of Gansu.

According to reports, the CCTV footage showed that many people were standing ahead of the victim, waiting at a bus stop when the sinkhole measuring 96 square feet opened up and caused the woman to fall in it.

The video showed that the woman had hit her head while falling into the sinkhole and was later seen lying in the rubble in a conscious state and calling for people to help her out. The medical officials who attended to her stated that fortunately, the woman suffered only two broken ribs.

Sinkhole at a farm in New Zealand

In another incident, a huge sinkhole formed at a farm in New Zealand. The sinkhole opened up in the North Island area and was said to have a length of two football fields and a depth of a six-storey building. Reports suggested that the sinkhole took about a century to form.

(With inputs from agencies)