China Provided Assistance To 83 Countries, Organisations To Battle COVID-19 Pandemic

China the earlier hotspot of coronavirus outbreak has provided assistance to 80 countries to battle the disease and international organisations, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said at a press conference. According to reports, China sent medical teams to countries like Iran, Italy, Iraq, Serbia and Cambodia and has held 20 expert video conferences with over 100 countries. Zhaohui in his remark also said that China has shared a diagnosis plan with relevant countries in a timely manner.

During the press meet, Zhaohui also hoped that the special Group of 20 (G20) video summit, which is scheduled to be held on March 26 and will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, will see China send a positive message for working together to defeat COVID-19. the special summit will be the first in the history of G20 and it will be Xi Jinping's first meeting with international leaders since the virus broke out in December last year. Thee video conference will be hosted by Saudi Arabia, the presidency of this year's G20 summit.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 21,200 lives across the world and has infected more than 4,71,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week, however, Italy and Spain have surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

France and the United States have also joined the list of countries that have recorded more than 1,000 deaths due to coronavirus. Health experts believe that the hotspot could soon shift to the United States, where 1,032 people have died so far, out of the 68,489 confirmed cases that the country has recorded since January 2020.

