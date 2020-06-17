China Should Honour India As Its True Guru Of Spiritual Heritage: Dr David Frawley On LAC

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a Colonel were killed in a massive clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. During the face-off, India said, both sides suffered casualties and the Chinese side had departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galwan valley. Vedic scholar and Padma Bhushan recipient Dr David Frawley on Wednesday said that China has long deviated from its "ancient Dharma" and is still "poisoned" by Communist delusions.

'China should honour India as its true guru'

Taking to Twitter, he commented on China's aggression and said that its treatment of Tibet mirrors its aggressive relationship with neighbouring countries on all sides. "China should honour India as its true guru in terms of its real spiritual heritage," the American scholar said.

China has long deviated from its ancient Dharma and is still poisoned by Communist delusions. Its treatment of Tibet mirrors its aggressive relationship with neighboring countries on all sides. China should honor India as its true guru in terms of its real spiritual heritage. — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) June 17, 2020

20 Indian soldiers martyred

The Indian Army on Tuesday issued an official statement on the violent face-off that took place on June 15 at the Line of Actual Control. It mentioned that both sides had disengaged at the Galwan area. Moreover, it added that 17 more troops who were critically injured in the line of duty had succumbed to their injuries. This has propelled the number of Indian Army personnel martyred at the LAC to 20.

Here is the Indian Army's statement:

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers during the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh. 43 casualties, including dead and injured, have also been estimated from the Chinese side, according to news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening where he carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where the two armies have been in a standoff for over five weeks.

