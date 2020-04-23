Woman Reunited With Her 'blue-eyed Dog' Four Months After She Hired Plane To Find It

Four months ago, the news of women hiring a plane to fly a search banner for her stolen dog had left everyone stunned. However, after weeks of endless search, Emilie Talermo, from San Fransico, US was finally reunited with her mini Australian shepherd. According to reports, the blue-eyed canine, Jackson was found on April 21 in California.

31-year-old Talmermo reportedly said that, on April 20, she received a call from an animal shelter in Palmdale which is approximately 370 miles away in Southern California. She was then told that they had found Jackson and sent the photographs of her beloved dog. The organisation revealed that someone had dropped off a dog with a microchip connected to her phone number which they traced back.

Dog was stolen last year

On December 14 last year, the dog with white, black, and grey fur and bright blue eyes was stolen from outside a grocery store in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighbourhood. Following which Talermo launched a search. She also set up a website where she offered a $7,000 reward to anyone who returned her dog. She also opened a tinder account, however, what left everybody stunned was that she hired a plane to fly a search banner over San Francisco and Oakland.

According to reports, Talermo was stuck and couldn't drive to get Jackson back however, she burst into tears after she saw her pet. The shelter did not reveal who dropped Jackson, however, Talmermo said they said that whoever had him fed him well because he returned home a little chunkier and doesn’t seem “too traumatized", international media reported. According to reports, Talermo is set to move out of San Francisco this weekend and will go home to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Revealing her future plans, Talermo added that after it becomes safe again, she would live in Portugal.

