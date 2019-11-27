China Overtakes US With Largest Network Of Diplomatic Posts In World

China has overtaken the United States as the country with the most diplomatic posts across the world, according to a reported study published by an Australian think tank. China now has 276 diplomatic posts globally which are apparently three more than the US. Beijing also has more consulates around the world than Washington. However, the US still remains the most popular place to have an embassy or consulate, with 61 countries having covered a total of 342 posts versus 256 foreign diplomatic missions in China.

Lead researcher Bonnie Bley from the Lowy Institute, while talking to international media outlet said that the consulates facilitate economic cooperation between countries, whereas embassies nurture a political relationship and the study suggests that China's network of overseas consulates can support the rollout Beijing's economic ambitions. She further adds that the US diplomacy had entered a period of 'limbo' because of US President Donald Trump's budget cuts and also due to a number of key diplomatic posts that still remains vacant, prompting warnings that the Trump administration risks undermining diplomats' safety and morale.

Jinping building his international profile

On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been reportedly building his international profile since coming to power. He has been seeking to put Beijing as the centre of global affairs. His signature policies include the Belt and Road initiative, which offers huge infrastructure funds to partner nations to create new capital projects and trading corridors for China. It also continues to expand its diplomatic footprint as it has reportedly added five posts in the past two years. Beijing has also opened five embassies in countries including, El Salvador, Burkina Faso, the Gambia, São Tomé and Príncipe, and the Dominican Republic. According to the study, after China and the US, France is the next most connected diplomatic power and Japan is in fourth place, with Russia ranked fifth. Meanwhile, the UK has dropped to 11th in the rankings, below Italy, Spain and Brazil.

