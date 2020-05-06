China Pays $336 Million To United Nations' Regular Budget Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Restating its support to the United Nations, China completed its full payment to the organisation’s regular budget in 2020 on May 6 that amounts to nearly $336 million. China’s permanent mission to the UN said that it demonstrates strong support to the peacekeeping body amid the global health crisis. The Asian superpower is also the second-largest contributor to the UN regular budget and according to the mission, the Chinese government has fulfilled all its obligations, stood by the UN and its agencies, and has upheld multilateralism.

According to reports, this also marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and China’s permanent mission has said that the global community has greater expectations from the organisation. The spokesperson of the UN Stéphane Dujarric lauded the full payment by China and appreciated for supporting the organisation with an action.

According to reports, this also marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and China's permanent mission has said that the global community has greater expectations from the organisation. The spokesperson of the UN Stéphane Dujarric lauded the full payment by China and appreciated for supporting the organisation with an action.

China’s support for WHO

Recently, China announced an additional donation of $30 million for World Health Organisation amid coronavirus outbreak. This came after US halted its funds for the United Nations health agency after calling it “Chinese-centric” and accusing the organisation of delaying the global response to the pandemic. Earlier China had already announced the donation of $20 million and after the recent announcement by China's foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, the total contribution from the Chinese government to WHO becomes $50 million.

At the regular press briefing, according to reports, Shuang said that the funds will support the global fight against the outbreak of COVID-19 disease and ramp up the response of developing countries to the pandemic. Furthermore, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson added that the donation “reflects the support and trust” that government in the mainland and its citizens have for the UN health agency.

