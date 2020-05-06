CPBL Live Stream: Uni-Lions Vs Chinatrust Brothers Live Streaming Details, Team News

Unity 7-Eleven Lions will face Chinatrust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL). The match will be played on May 6. Here's a look at the Uni-Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming details, Uni-Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers team news, and other CPBL live stream details.

Also Read | Unity 7-Eleven Lions Vs Chinatrust Brothers Live Streaming Details, Team News, CPBL Live

CPBL live stream: Uni-Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming

There are no Uni-Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming in India. However, other details for the Uni-Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming are as follows:

Venue: Taiwan

Date: May 6, 2020

Time: 4:00 pm IST

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo worries about people's opinions of him: Man United legend Rio Ferdinand

CPBL live stream: Uni-Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming preview

Let Brothers be your sunshine~ 🌤☀🌞 https://t.co/lo6F3LQ0nl — CTBC Brothers (@CTBC_Brothers) May 5, 2020

Chinatrust Brothers are placed second on the Chinese Professional Baseball League points table. They have won seven games in the competition while suffering defeats on nine occasions. The Brothers have won just twice in their previous five games. Uni-Lions are placed third on the points table, having won seven games, while losing 10. Lions are on a bad run of form, having suffered three consecutive losses.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo led Man Utd to a dominant win vs Arsenal in the UCL back in 2009; Watch

CPBL live stream: Uni-Lions vs Chinatrust Brothers team news, full squads

CPBL live stream: Uni-Lions: Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le.

CPBL live stream: Chinatrust Brothers: Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, family isolate themselves in lavish Turin mansion; here are some photos