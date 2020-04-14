China Reports 89 New Coronavirus Cases, As Country Witnesses Rise In Imported Cases

As per the latest reports released by China, 89 more cases of COVID-19 were reported from the Chinese mainland on Monday increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 82,249. Out of these 89 cases, 86 are imported, and 54 new are asymptomatic patients. While China has seemingly recovered for the virus, it continues to report an increased number of imported cases that have climbed to 1464. China has to date recorded 3,341 total deaths while 77,738 have been discharged.

Meanwhile, Chinese scientists have started the second phase of a clinical trial of a vaccine for coronavirus at the country's epicentre Wuhan as the global race to develop a drug to curb the pandemic intensified. Currently, there are no effective drugs or vaccines for the deadly disease.

First originating from China's “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 108,828 lives worldwide as of April 14. According to the tally by Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and has infected at least 1,780,356 people. The United States is the most affected country in the world with over 5,60,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases and more than 22,000 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread with major cities under lockdown in almost all countries and the economies globally, struggling.

