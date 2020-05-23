China Reports No New COVID-19 Cases For First Time Since Virus Outbreak

China has reported no new confirmed case of coronavirus for the first time it started reporting daily COVID-19 cases after the virus outbreak in Wuhan last year. The National Health Commission said in a statement that there were, however, two suspected infections, one imported case in Shanghai and other a locally transmitted case in the northeastern province of Jilin.

China has recorded 82,971 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,634 death related to the virus so far with a sharp decline in locally transmitted cases. President Xi Jinping has been facing flak over the handling of the coronavirus at the earlier stage with allegations of hiding the facts and delaying the coronavirus response.

During the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA), Xi pledged that any COVID-19 vaccine developed in the country will be made “global public good” as Beijing’s contribution to the pandemic response. He added that Beijing will work with the United Nations to set up a global humanitarian response depot and hub in China.

Read: Xi Jinping At WHA: China's COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be ‘global Public Good’

Pledge of $2 billion

The Chinese leader said that Beijing will ensure the operation of anti-epidemic supply chains through “green corridors” for fast-track transportation and customs clearance. He also made a pledge of $2 billion of contribution over two years to help COVID-19 response and displayed support for a review of the pandemic response.

“China will establish a cooperation mechanism to pair up with 30 African hospitals for COVID-19 preparedness,” he added.

Xi said that China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the pandemic led by the UN health agency but only after the coronavirus is brought under control. The 66-year-old leader asserted that China has been open and transparent about the virus outbreak from the beginning and will support a probe if it is conducted in an objective and impartial manner.

Read: China's Top Annual Political Event Kicks Off; Xi Jinping Present Amid Serious Global Heat

(Image credit: AP)