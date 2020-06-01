China Says Protests In US Over George Floyd’s Death Show ‘chronic Disease Of Racism’

As protests against the death of George Floyd continue in the United States, China reportedly said that the demonstrations show ‘chronic disease of racism’. The protests erupted across the US over the killing of an African-American man George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer who choked him to death pinning him on the ground with his knee. Floyd's tragic death has angered millions across the world and demonstrators said that the focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry in American police forces.

China’s reported statement comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he is ‘certain’ that Beijing would use the riots in American as a ‘tactic’ to take the situation on the ground for their benefits and gain more territory.

Pompeo noted that the situation is being used to fuel disinformation by the Chinese government and “trying to equate” citation in America with that in Hong Kong. The angry demonstrations in the US are being dealt with tear gas by the army and it is also believed that the scenes are similar to month-long anti-government unrest in the former British colony. However, Pompeo reportedly said that the situation is ‘completely different’.

China accused of ‘preventing freedom of expression’

Furthermore, Pompeo even accused China of ‘preventing freedom of expression’ and said, “They’re out using disinformation about what’s taking place in American cities and trying to equate that somehow to what’s happening in Hong Kong. These are completely different. We have the rule of law. We have decent Americans all across this country who are troubled by what happened, and they have the opportunity to speak freely about that”.

He added, "None of that exists inside of China. The Chinese Communist Party prevents that kind of freedom of expression. And the results, the risk to America as a result of that are real, and we’re going to respond to them”.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody and the video of the incident spread rage across the United States while the country was already battling the fatal coronavirus outbreak. In the viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s arrest have been fired and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights inquiry.

