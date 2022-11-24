China Warns NATO Against Exceeding Its Geographical Limits & Meddling In Others’ Affairs

China showed no tolerance for intervention by NATO and has warned the intergovernmental organisation to stay within its “geographical” limits. On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing that NATO must not establish “gang” rules that concern those outside its territorial boundary, Sputnik reported

"NATO has been expanding its reach since the end of the Cold War. NATO has extended its collective defence clause to the domains of cyberspace and outer space, which should be handled by the UN and specialized international institutions. It has also stepped up intervention across a full range of civil domains including climate change, infrastructure, technological innovation, supply chains, health and energy,” Lijian said.

“As a regional organization, NATO needs to stay within its geographical parameters and not attempt to impose rules that suit itself or seek to push or even cross the boundary,” he added. The Chinese diplomat’s statement comes days after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during his Spain visit that Beijing was attempting to consolidate its control over various domains in the West, such as supply chains, important infrastructure, and the industrial sector.

NATO chief emphasises on avoiding dependence on China

Stoltenberg urged nations to boost their independence in resources in order to avoid being exploited by China. “We see growing Chinese efforts to control our critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial sectors. Chinese rare earth minerals are present everywhere. Including in our phones, our cars, and our military equipment,” the NATO chief said, according to a transcript of the address published on NATO’s website.

“We cannot give authoritarian regimes any chance to exploit our vulnerabilities and undermine us. For this, it is essential that we boost the resilience of our societies and our infrastructure,” Stoltenberg had said at the 68th Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Stoltenberg’s remarks were repudiated by Zhao, who claimed that China’s economic ties with other nations, including NATO member states, were mutually beneficial and targeting them will only result in serious consequences. “Bringing ideological difference into economic and trade cooperation and drawing lines based on values does not serve the common interests of the international community, and will only backfire,” he warned.