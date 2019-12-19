China's Dalian Tourism New Logo Resembles Disney's Font, Netizens Go Berserk

The Dalian Culture and Tourism Bureau of China has recently unveiled its new logo in a bid to attract tourists. Internet users who saw the logo immediately said that it was a blatant copy of the Disney logo and the Dalian logo gained attention for all the wrong reasons. The Chinese City reportedly chose the winner after organising a competition.

The similarities are undeniable

While launching the competition the city authority gave the instructions that the new logo has as few strokes as possible and something that would portray the characteristics and traits of the city. The new city logo first appeared on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. One of the users on the site commented at how it was utterly ridiculous that the people at the tourism bureau has never seen the Disney logo and were ignorant of the blatant copy. The main culprits were the 'D' and the 'i' in the Dalian logo. Another user said that the incident must be investigated because it was potentially a copyright issue.

Dalian, the city in Liaoning province just announced its award-winning city logo. The design is bold. By bold, I mean its courage to straight up copying & paste Disney logo is admirable. pic.twitter.com/RSlffJqYVW — Toni (but what’s your *real* name?) (@tony_zy) December 17, 2019

After facing backlash on the Internet, the Dalian Tourism board told local media that they had not used the new logo in any official capacity and that they would investigate the matter. Disney has a large presence in China and considers it its most profitable market. It recently opened up a new theme park in Shanghai that is valued at 5.5 billion dollars

Dalian is a major sub-provincial port city in the Liaoning province in the People's Republic of China. Dalian is the second-largest city in the province and the fourth most populated city in northern China. Dalian is an important financial, shipping and logistics centre for Northeast Asia.

