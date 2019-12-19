'Deepika Padukone Will Be A Good Mom', Say Fans After Watching This Adorable Video

Deepika Padukone and many other celebrities attended the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai last night, that is December 18, 2019. Deepika was seen interacting with a young girl and fans were in awe. Some of the fans even hinted at how Deepika Padukone can be a great mother.

In the video, Deepika Padukone is seen talking to the daughter of Rishi Darda. Darda is the board member of Lokmat Media and attended the event with his family members, wife Sheetal Darda and daughter Shanaya Darda. Deepika Padukone took some time off from watching the award show and was cutely asking some questions to the young girl. Deepika Padukone asked, “What do you wish to become when you are older?” To this, Shanaya answered that she wishes to be an artist. Deepika was fully engrossed in the conversation with the toddler. Fans lost their calm in the comments section and stated that Deepika would make a good mom. Deepika Padukone, however, has not commented over the incident.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone looked adorable in a print saree from Sabyasachi. Her saree complemented the clean bun look with roses. Her attire for the evening simply mesmerized many. She opted for a plunging neckline and deep back blouse for the evening.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed historical drama Padmaavat. She is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The makers of the film released the trailer recently.

