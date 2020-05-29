'China’s Strategy To Deflect From Killing Thousands, Destroying Economies': Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday spoke about China's aggressive activities across the world amid the pandemic. In a series of tweets, the Congress leader pointed out that China was engaging in 'brazenness' and was trying to 'deflect' from taking responsibility for thousands of death across the globe and damages to the global economy.

In the last few weeks, China has been at loggerhead with the US and has warned the country of a 'cold war' amidst talks of 'unifying Taiwan'. With India, it has been engaging in repeated violations along the LAC in Ladakh leading to escalating tensions. In the most recent developments, China has also been under fire for its brutal use of force on the protesting citizens of Hong Kong and the introduction of the contentious national security law.

China’s strategy to escape culpability for ChinaVirus/Wuhan Pandemic.

1.Escalate Tensions in South China Sea.

2.Sharpen the rhetorical conflict with @realDonaldTrump

3.Escalate territorial disputes with India.

4.Get it’s Toadies in Nepal to conjure up a mythical disputes 1/1 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) May 29, 2020

1/2

5. Draft a New Security Law for HongKong.

6. Block Taiwan’s entry into WHO even as an observer.

7. Misuse it’s Presidency of UNSC to block discussion on China Virus.

Bottom Line.

Display brazenness in strategic arena to deflect from killing thousands& destroying economies. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) May 29, 2020

India-China standoff

Last week, Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

As per sources, high-level Indian and Chinese military commanders met at designated points along the Line of Actual Control on May 22 and 23 to defuse the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Furthermore, diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Beijing are also working towards a peaceful resolution. However, sources have confirmed that India shall not compromise on the sanctity of her borders.

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Union Minister and former Army Chief General VK Singh contended that this was China's attempt to divert attention from its failure on the novel coronavirus front.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump yesterday offered to mediate between India and China. Trump on Wednesday said in a tweet that he was "ready, willing and able to mediate" between the two countries. In response to Trump's mediation offer, India said on Thursday that it is engaged with the Chinese side to resolve the border issue peacefully.

