Thailand Reports Its First Coronavirus Fatality

Thailand has reportedly confirmed its first death in the country due to the novel Coronavirus. A 35-year-old Thai National contracted COVID-19 due to declining immunity after he suffered from dengue, the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai told Thai media.

According to news reports, the patient - a retail worker - was detected with soaring temperature due to dengue fever and incurred multiple organ failure. He was isolated and was being medically treated at a hospital for nearly a month. The health ministry, however, is yet to investigate the role Coronavirus played in the fatality.

Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, the Adviser to the Department of Disease Control, Thailand, told international media that the damage was already done to the patient’s body when he contracted the strain of the malignant virus. He further continued that organ failure was the cause of death. The Chief of the Emerging Disease Center at Chulalongkorn Hospital, where the patient was admitted, shared the news of the patient's demise Sunday morning, March 1, on a Facebook post.

Another patient critical

The Department of Disease Control, Thailand, reportedly said in media reports that another patient infected with Coronavirus was in critical condition and was under medical supervision at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute. It further added that the health professionals were closely monitoring the patient. The department also urged Thai nationals to contact health officials immediately in case any individual was suspected of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Thailand has thus far detected a total of 42 confirmed cases of the deadly Coronavirus, and at least 30 have been discharged from the hospital after recovery. Meanwhile, countries like Kuwait have scrambled to suspend the flights to and from Thailand, imposing travel restrictions as a containment effort from the nationwide spread of the disease, as per the reports.

Over 86,000 people have been infected with the deadly virus globally. China, being the epicentre of the virus, has the most infections. Large clusters of infections have also emerged in South Korea, and Italy. The virus has also claimed close to 3000 lives all over the world.

(With Agency Inputs)