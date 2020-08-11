Chinese Fighter Jets Cross Median Line Of The Sensitive Taiwan Strait

While Taiwan's foreign minister held a conference, warning, that China was attempting to turn democratic Taiwan into another Hong Kong in a meeting with US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, the Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait and were intercepted by Taiwanese anti-aircraft missile, the island's defense ministry confirmed in a statement. Taiwan condemned China's actions, saying, People's Republic followed a pattern of harassment and belligerence in the South China Sea region. Chinese jets were tracked by Taiwan’s land-based anti-aircraft missiles while minister Joseph Wu was amid talks, the ministry reportedly said, citing the air force.

US diplomat's first-ever highest-level meeting with Taiwanese ministers since the United States shifted its diplomatic ties from the island to China in 1979 has further exacerbated tensions in US-China relations. Moreover, in a press conference, Taiwan’s Joseph Wu informed his counterpart Azar that the island was facing mounting pressures from the People’s Republic to accept “conditions” that would threaten its democratic framework. Wu’s statements come in the backdrop of China's increased crackdown on dissents in Hong Kong under its new controversial security law, detaining the activists and opposition voices, and squashing the anti-government protests. China has imposed security clampdowns in an unfair manner on the island inhabited by 23 million population.

Our daily lives have become increasingly difficult as China continues to pressure Taiwan into accepting its political conditions, conditions that will turn Taiwan into the next Hong Kong, Wu stressed, addressing the state media.

Meanwhile Azar, in his address, said that the message he wanted to convey on behalf of the US President Trump's administration was one reaffirming the deep partnership the United States has with Taiwan in terms of security, commerce, health care, and shared common values of democracy, economic freedom, and liberty. In response, Taiwan said that the US diplomat’s visit bears testament to the solid mutual trust and smooth communication between Taiwan and the US.

Threat to “peace and stability”

Azar’s visit amid the heightened tensions between the US and the People’s Republic has recently been condemned by China, which regards Taiwan as Chinese territory. China described the visit as a threat to “peace and stability”. Having arrived at the island for the three-day meeting, Azar and his team held talks with Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the director-general of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control and the director of the American Institute in Taiwan, and the de facto US embassy members. Azar met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, who China accuses of advocating Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

