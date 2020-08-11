US Slams Arrest Of Hong Kong Tycoon; China Says 'rabble-rouser'; Pompeo Says 'patriot'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out at China on Monday over the arrest of pro-democracy Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and called him a “patriot”. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Pompeo said that the recent arrests showcased China being rigid with its stance regarding the former British colony and said, Lai “wanted good things for the people of Hong Kong”. This comes as the US-China tensions are at an all-time high over a range of issues and leaders from both superpowers are publicly indulging in a war of words.

Marking the highest-profile use of the controversial national security law China imposed on Hong Kong after a year of violent pro-democracy protests, Jimmy Lai was arrested on the suspicion of collaborating with foreign powers. His aide, Mark Simon announced his arrest on Twitter and Hong Kong Police said, without disclosing the names, that at least seven people have been taken into custody over speculation of them violating the national security law, which according to critics threatens the promised autonomy of the city under ‘One Country, Two Systems’.

Taking to Twitter, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed we was ‘deeply troubled’ over the arrest of Jimmy Lai under the “draconian” security law. According to Pompeo, it is yet another proof that the freedom of Hong Kong is being ‘eviscerated’ by the Chinese Communist Party along with ‘eroding’ the people’s rights.

I’m deeply troubled by reports of the arrest of @JimmyLaiApple under Hong Kong’s draconian National Security Law. Further proof that the CCP has eviscerated Hong Kong’s freedoms and eroded the rights of its people. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 10, 2020

The anti-government media tycoon in Hong Kong, Jimmy Lai is the founder of the tabloid Apple Daily and is also a publicly verbal critique of China’s rule in the city. The national security law had come into effect in the city on June 30 and is widely being criticised as an attempt by China to curb dissent after pro-democracy demonstrations that rocked Hong Kong for an entire year.

China lauds the arrest of Jimmy Lai

China has lauded the arrest of pro-democracy Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday and accused him of being a “rabble-rouser” who conspired with foreign forces to undermine the Asian superpower’s national security. China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office reportedly said in a statement that the “these anti-China rabble-rousers” along with foreign powers have “seriously jeopardised” the national security along with damaging the stability and prosperity of the former British colony. It also added that Jimmy Lai is ‘representative figure’ among such people.

