Chinese Man Steals Speakers, Gets Arrested To Escape Wedding

In a bizarre incident, Chen, a native of China got himself arrested for robbery in a bid to escape his wedding, international media reported. He later said that he committed the crime deliberately thinking that his girlfriend, would not marry him assuming that he is a thief.

Stole Bluetooth speakers

According to international media reports, Chen stole a Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 17000 from a dance studio in Huashan Road in Shanghai following which he got detained by the police. Upon further interrogation by the cops, he revealed the true reason for stealing. Speaking to the officers at the Xinhua Road police station, he said that his girlfriend wanted to marry him but he thought the opposite. Speaking in the interrogation further he said that he was sure that police will hunt him down but he was surprised by the fact that it all happened so quickly. He further said that he wanted to walk away but was angry, in a confession that took the police by surprise. International media reported that Chen is still unsure about the duration for which he will be under the custody and whether his marriage has been called off or not.

Read: Woman Calls Off Wedding After Fiance Complains About Cost Of Her Wedding Dress Online

Read: Netflix's 'Marriage Story' Facts You Probably Never Knew About

Meanwhile, a woman reportedly cancelled her wedding after she caught her fiancé grumbling about the cost of her wedding dress online on Reddit to the strangers. The man, named Josh, posted a lengthy concern on Reddit that his fiancée’s choice of the extravagant dress was lamenting to him, and that she wouldn’t cheap out on it. He mentioned that his bride-to-be's wedding dress cost over $1000 while he, in fact, was going to wear his dad’s old tuxedo.

Read: Telangana: Marriage Certificate Registrations Three Times Higher Due To CAA, NRC Stir

Read: South Africa: Wedding Venue Declines To Host Same-sex Couple's Marriage

“I had a quick google around at dresses online and there were so many! and so many just like the one Emma wants for like $50 to $100”, he wrote. “I'm not trying to get her to cheap out on her dress but she will literally wear it once, one dress for over $1000 is just insane that would fund our honeymoon “, complained Josh. He said that he wasn’t the “extravagant” type at all, and his future wife was quite the opposite when it was time for her to pick the dress. He said that he was aware that everything was more expensive when it had the term wedding attached to it but he wasn't expecting a $950 dress plus $120 veil for his bride Emma.