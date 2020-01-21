Woman Calls Off Wedding After Fiance Complains About Cost Of Her Wedding Dress Online

A woman reportedly cancelled her wedding after she caught her fiancé grumbling about the cost of her wedding dress online on Reddit to the strangers. The man, named Josh, posted a lengthy concern on Reddit that his fiancée’s choice of the extravagant dress was lamenting to him, and that she wouldn’t cheap out on it. He mentioned that his bride-to-be's wedding dress cost over $1000 while he, in fact, was going to wear his dad’s old tuxedo.

He wasn’t the “extravagant” type at all

“I had a quick google around at dresses online and there were so many! and so many just like the one Emma wants for like $50 to $100”, he wrote. “I'm not trying to get her to cheap out on her dress but she will literally wear it once, one dress for over $1000 is just insane that would fund our honeymoon “, complained Josh. He said that he wasn’t the “extravagant” type at all, and his future wife was quite the opposite when it was time for her to pick the dress. He said that he was aware that everything was more expensive when it had the term wedding attached to it but he wasn't expecting a $950 dress plus $120 veil for his bride Emma.

Josh argued that her fiancée’s funds become his funds as soon as they exchange the rings, and that justifies his worry about the cost of her wedding dress. This point had the internet users twitch. He said that his wife-to-be acted like a toddler “throwing a tantrum over a sparkly toy she can't have”. Interestingly, he asks the internet if he were an 'a-hole' as his fiancée's parents had called him earlier. The internet users jumped on the thread to confirm that he, infact was.

However, the incident didn’t go down well with the 27-year-old female who reportedly broke up with him for publicly posting his problem and complaining over a dress. ”Emma found this thread, it was a mistake to post here and I'm sorry i posted our problems on reddit (sic)", he wrote on the thread, again.

Read the entire thread here.