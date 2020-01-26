The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Chinese Wet Markets Under Scrutiny Once Again As Coronavirus Spreads

Rest of the World News

Images of Chinese 'wet markets' where exotic animals are sold for human consumption are being shared on Weibo as the deadly Coronavirus continues to spread

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wuhan

As the mysterious Coronavisurs continues to spread, many Chinese social media users have shared images of 'wet markets' on China's popular social media site Weibo. With the continued spread of the deadly virus whose origin is yet to be determined, these markets have now once again come under scrutiny.

Read: Sri Lankans In China To Be Evacuated Amid Increase In Coronavirus Cases

What is a wet market?

'Wet markets' are places where animals are sold for the purpose of human consumption. As per reports, sales on exotic animals often also take place at these markets amidst more normal poultry and seafood sales.  Recent images circulating on China's most used social media Weibo show rats, snakes, fruit bats, wolf pups, porcupines, koalas, and parts of other animals allegedly for sale at various 'wet markets'.

The sales take place on dirt-encrusted floors and walls splattered with blood. The blood not only gives the market its name (i.e. 'Wet markets') but also creates a breeding ground for disease.

The state of hygiene at these 'wet markets' has been reported as poor. Yet, shoppers file through these busy markets to buy products, and thus possibly come into contact and spread any new diseases.

 

Read: Republic Day: UP CM Calls For 'commitment To Achieving Goals Of Great Patriots'

'Ground Zero' of the virus

The virus according to reports is believed to have originated at the Huanan Seafood Market which also functioned as a 'wet market'. Amid the growing scare concerning the new Coronavirus, the Huanan Seafood Market was closed on January 1.

Various local media and international reports have dubbed the market as 'Ground Zero.' The director of China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu has been quoted saying that the animals sold illegally in Wuhan seafood market are to blame for the killer illness.

Read: Who Is Republic Day Chief Guest Jair Bolsonaro? Know All About The Brazilian President

Read: French Doctor: Virus From China Seems Less Serious Than SARS

(With inputs from Agencies; Image credits: Weibo)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
PM MODI CONTINUES 'SAFA' TRADITION, SPORTS SAFFRON 'BANDHEJ' TURBAN ON 71ST REPUBLIC DAY
ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY
CELEBS OPEN LETTER ON CAA/NRC
GAMBHIR SALUTES CAPT TANIA SHERGILL
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA