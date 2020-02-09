The Debate
Chinese Woman With Coronavirus Gives Birth To Baby With No Infection

Rest of the World News

A Chinese woman who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in China's Zhejiang Province has just given birth to a baby who is infection-free.

Chinese

A Chinese woman who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in China's Zhejiang Province has just given birth to a baby who is infection-free. According to reports, the baby is receiving intensive care at the  Children's Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou.

'Lucky Baby'

Initially, the baby tested negative for the test conducted to figure out if a person has the virus or not. The baby will be tested again in a few days. After the news was broken by local news on social media, several social media users sent best wishes to the baby and mother.

Take a look at their reactions.

 

 

 

 

 

Read: UN Health Body Led Team To Leave For China To Investigate Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 811 In China, Exceeds SARS Fatalities

Coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest media reports, the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has claimed more than 800 lives in China alone and the confirmed reported cases have reached up to 34,000 as of February 8. The disease is believed to have originated in a seafood market in Hubei's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. As per the US CDC, confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in 27 other countries, including France, the United Kingdom, and Japan. 

China is battling the outbreak quite effectively as it has recently built an emergency hospital in Wuhan with an estimated capacity of 1,000 beds. The hospital was reportedly built under a record time of just eight days. China is also building another hospital in the city with a capacity of 1,600 beds as the country is facing a shortage of beds for the patients affected by the deadly disease. 

Read: WHO-led Coronavirus Probe Team To Leave For China On Monday Or Tuesday

Read: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Nepal Donates 1 Lakh Masks To China

