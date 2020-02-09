WHO-led Coronavirus Probe Team To Leave For China On Monday Or Tuesday

The head of an international team led by the World Health Organization which is studying the novel Coronavirus outbreak will be leaving for China on Monday or Tuesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Tedros hopes that the team would include experts from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The death toll in mainland China surged to 723 on Saturday. According to the global health boday, the Coronavirus death toll in China is expected to cross the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The number of people infected in mainland China is 34,598, the WHO added.

WHO says the number of nCov cases has been stable

WHO's top emergency expert, Dr Mike Ryan, said the number of new cases reported from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, has been steady over the past four days.

"The daily number of new cases has been stable over a four-day period. The same number each day, around. That's good news and may reflect the impact of the control measures put in place. But remember there are also lots of suspected cases still to be tested," Dr Ryan said.

Ryan further sais that it's not a decline in the number of cases, but it only means four days of relative calm before the cases accelerate.

WHO appeals for USD 675 Million to battle Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on February 5 has urged for USD 675 million (613 million euros) in donations in a bid to battle the deadly coronavirus, mainly through investment in countries considered to be at risk.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference held in Geneva that they are unveiling a strategic preparedness and response plan and are requesting USD 675 million to fund the plan for the next three months.

He added that the WHO's message to the international community to invest today or pay later.

(Photo: PTI)