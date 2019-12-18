Christmas Tree Made Out Of Bushfire Debris Put Up On Display In Australia

Christmas tree made from charred branches and other bushfire debris was recently put up on display in Sydney’s central business district. The tree is a poignant reminder of deadly wildfires that have ravaged much of Australia. Fire authorities have said 99 fires are still burning.

A poignant reminder

The tree which was created in partnership with the Red Cross and the City of Sydney was made and decorated with burnt logs, a scorched bicycle, a ruined fire alarm and other destroyed household goods, surrounded by gifts wrapped in glittery red, silver and gold paper. Artist James Dive, who created it said that the tree was a symbol of the shadow the disaster has cast over the festive season. It also symbolises the resilience of the Australian communities.

He further said that going out there was probably the most impactful part of this whole process. He added that when he came back he had two impressions of the land hit by the bushfire. He further explained that the scale of the event was really hitting. He also said that the silence of the place and the fact that everything left had just hit him. Talking about the second impression he said that he was shocked to see the resilience. He was amused to see the Australian bush already bouncing back, like seed pods and everything opening up. The fires have already killed six people in New South Wales, destroyed more than 700 homes destroyed and ravaged nearly 3 million acres of land.

And as the bushfire in Australia continues to char everything, the firefighters have said that they would not be able to contain it. They further told the media that the situation is going to deteriorate this week as some 99 fires remain ablaze. As a result, areas in and around New South Wales are predicted to touch 40-degree Celcius by Wednesday. Authorities warned locals near existing blazes that fires could spread.

