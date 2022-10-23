Climbers Set World Record By Participating In Fitness Class At Nepal's Mera Peak

While some fitness classes occur inside the comforts of homes on mobile devices, others are higher up the notch, sometimes, even 6,000 metres high. Recently, a team of climbers jet-setted to Asia to be a part of a fitness class that was set to be held at Nepal’s Mera Peak.

After nine days of climbing the peak, on October 9, the personal trainer along with 8 participants, did a 30-minute fitness session of exercises such as push-ups and planks at an altitude of 6,036m, thus creating a new world record. The climbers set the record by breaking the previous record of 5,714m.

“We stayed at High Camp on Mera Peak and on the tenth day, we reached the summit of Mera Peak at 6,476m,” said Tim Megginson of Body Shape Fitness. “Everybody committed to the task and everyone went in with a positive mindset. I would love to explore more extreme altitudes to see how far my ability can take me,” he added, according to Ely Standard.

Climbing group sets new world record at Mera Peak

Megginson, along with his team members Wes Hooper and Ryan Creak, departed from Nepal on October 16. Sharing snippets of the expedition on his Facebook account, Megginson wrote, “6476m Summit + 2 New Guinness World Records… Highest fitness session on earth! Highest 1 hour chess game on earth!”

“Out of the 3 teams that left high camp for the summit on Monday morning, I’m proud to say ours was the only one that made it, 7 of us waded and climbed through 2 feet of fresh snow around naughty deep crevasses for 5 hours,” he elucidated. The images feature the climbers on the snow-clad mountain, wearing climbing gear and bomber jackets. The pictures have garnered nearly 400 likes and dozens of comments. “Looks amazing but brutal! Massive well done!” one user wrote.“Wow, what an amazing achievement... Outstanding,” another user added.

Mera Peak, a popular trekking peak, is situated in the Mahalangur district of Nepal. At an altitude of 6,476 metres, the mountain is made up of three summits: Mera North, Mera Central and Mera South. Every year, it attracts travellers with its breathtaking view and is known as the gateway to the world's tallest peak, Mount Everest.