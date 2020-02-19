The Debate
Copenhagen Light Festival Illuminates Danish Capital During Winters, See Pics

Rest of the World News

Copenhagen recently kickstarted its Light Festival to bring warmth and colour to the dark Danish capital and rejoice the dark winter months, as per reports.

Copenhagen

Copenhagen recently kickstarted its Light Festival to bring warmth and colour to the dark Danish capital and rejoice the dark winter months. The 23-day long festival is celebrated annually in the month of February which is considered to be the darkest months of the year. The historic buildings were all decorated with lights and around 60 installations were established to celebrate the Copenhagen Light Festival, as per the reports. 

Festival attracts more poeple

According to the reports, a green laser was installed above the city stretching up to 2.5 miles across the sky. Copenhagen is lit up with illuminated buildings and light art scattered around the city during the festival. The festival is celebrated until February 23, 2020, and is geared up with sustainable energy. It also helps to attract 20 per cent more people into the streets in February which remains generally deserted and quiet during during the period, as per the reports.  

