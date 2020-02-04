Is Kala Ghoda Festival Free To Attend? Find Out Important Details About The Festival Here

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is annual art festival that takes place in the Kala Ghoda district of Fort, Mumbai. The festival celebrates art and works of upcoming artists. But many people ask is Kala Ghoda free to attend. So, if you are certain questions regarding the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020, keep reading.

Kala Ghoda Festival 2020

Is Kala Ghoda Free to attend?

Kala Ghoda is an annual festival in Mumbai. Many people wonder what the Kala Ghoda festival entry fee is. Yes, Kala Ghoda does not have an entry fee. The entry to any programs across several sections of the festival is free. But if you are planning to buy any artefacts, they naturally come with a price tag.

Where exactly does the festival take place?

The Kala Ghoda festival takes place at the Kala Ghoda district in Fort, Mumbai. Since the festival got its name from the district itself, the venue has not changed since inception. The entire overview of the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 is present at the help desk. The location of the festival is easily accessible. While many exhibits and stalls of the festival are on the street, certain plays and screenings may happen in halls, the locations of which are clearly displayed at the event itself.

What are the dates of the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020?

Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 is scheduled from February 1st, 2020 to February 9th, 2020. The schedule for Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 has been available since January 20th, 2020. The website of the festival provides an ample amount of information regarding the same.

Things to remember while attending the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020

The admission to all the events is free and a first-come-first-served basis is considered. Since programs have limited seating arrangements, it is important to reach the venue an hour early and complete the registration process. The festival guide is available at the help desks across the festival. Visitors to the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 are requested to respect the artists and his or her artwork. Hence it is requested and expected to avoid contact or damage to any art installations.

Image Courtesy: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Instagram