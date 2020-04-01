The Debate
Coronavirus: 84 Year-old Woman Sews 50 Face Masks Everyday Amid Pandemic Crisis

Rest of the World News

Amid coronavirus, an 84 year-old grandmother from Cadiz, Spain took to sewing fifty face masks every day in an attempt to help people in need combat COVID-19.

Updated On:
Coronavirus: 84 year-old sews 50 face masks everyday, amid lockdown

Coronavirus outbreak has led to a situation of a lockdown in many nations around the world. However, during this time, many countries across the world have fallen short of precautionary goods and items like hand sanitisers and face masks, raising the demand for these essential goods and commodities to an unprecedented level. While the efforts of the authorities to end the shortage has increased, many kind people from all around the world are helping the authorities comply to the demand, including an 84-year-old lady who has been working hard to sew 50 face masks daily. 

Dedicated grandmother

Margarita Gil Baro, an 84-year-old grandmother, from Cadiz, Spain has been tirelessly working on her sewing machine for 8 hours a day to sew 50 face masks every day, as per reports. In order to help people combat COVID-19, Margarita donates those masks to hospitals, easing the situation of many people. Margarita had reportedly told his son about her inability to sit idly at home watching the crisis turn the world upside down. Therefore, in an attempt to do something for people, she makes face masks while the fatality continues to increase.

Coronavirus cases have now climbed beyond 8,03,000 and the fatality rate stands over 39,000 deaths. Spain, however, stands as the third most affected country, with more than 94,400 cases and nearly 8,180 deaths. In such a grave condition, kind samaritans like Margarita come to the rescue and bring about a big change with their kind deeds. 

Kind Acts

The story of kindness does not end here. Across the globe, there are more people dedicated to sewing masks on a daily basis for people and hospitals in need. While the entire world has been in the clutches of the deadly COVID-19, humanity and togetherness in these dark times, have come to the rescue, imbibing hope and motivation among people.

First Published:
COMMENT
