Coronavirus: 84 Year-old Woman Sews 50 Face Masks Everyday Amid Pandemic Crisis

Coronavirus outbreak has led to a situation of a lockdown in many nations around the world. However, during this time, many countries across the world have fallen short of precautionary goods and items like hand sanitisers and face masks, raising the demand for these essential goods and commodities to an unprecedented level. While the efforts of the authorities to end the shortage has increased, many kind people from all around the world are helping the authorities comply to the demand, including an 84-year-old lady who has been working hard to sew 50 face masks daily.

Dedicated grandmother

Margarita Gil Baro, an 84-year-old grandmother, from Cadiz, Spain has been tirelessly working on her sewing machine for 8 hours a day to sew 50 face masks every day, as per reports. In order to help people combat COVID-19, Margarita donates those masks to hospitals, easing the situation of many people. Margarita had reportedly told his son about her inability to sit idly at home watching the crisis turn the world upside down. Therefore, in an attempt to do something for people, she makes face masks while the fatality continues to increase.

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: Indians Step Up To Make Homemade Face Masks Amid Global Shortage

Coronavirus cases have now climbed beyond 8,03,000 and the fatality rate stands over 39,000 deaths. Spain, however, stands as the third most affected country, with more than 94,400 cases and nearly 8,180 deaths. In such a grave condition, kind samaritans like Margarita come to the rescue and bring about a big change with their kind deeds.

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: People Show Random Acts Of Kindness Amid Lockdown

Kind Acts

The story of kindness does not end here. Across the globe, there are more people dedicated to sewing masks on a daily basis for people and hospitals in need. While the entire world has been in the clutches of the deadly COVID-19, humanity and togetherness in these dark times, have come to the rescue, imbibing hope and motivation among people.

96 year old polish lady Pani Janina, is spending her days sewing face masks for the medical personnels.#Coronavirustruth pic.twitter.com/o7UvLpACno — RJ Umar Tweets (@rjumarishaq) March 30, 2020

This group of Hutterite women sewed several hundred face masks in 2 day community sewing. (Facebook friend photo) pic.twitter.com/xckTY3kqRN — NYFarmer (@NYFarmer) March 29, 2020

We are so proud of Camille Hulsey doing her part to help the health care shortage by sewing face masks for them after spending the day working with her students online. She’s a Creekview Rockstar! #creekviewleads #cfbisd pic.twitter.com/RRuSQypaGs — Mrs Wood (@loriwoodchs) March 27, 2020

This is my mom, Helena, who is volunteer-sewing face masks nonstop - for neighbors &lab/ healthcare workers.Hundreds of other #Czech Roma (#Gypsies) are doing the same thing. Ditto my grandma, a Holocaust survivor who’s always been generous to her non-Roma neighbors. #RomaReality pic.twitter.com/defwiGdwIV — Dr. Phetra (@PetraGelbart) March 24, 2020

Just a few more facemasks at the ready! Sewing machine needs a rest 🙏😷 pic.twitter.com/WDIRO8o4dO — MsMonaMakes (@MsMonaMakes) March 31, 2020

1. UNDER ARMOUR. Good to begin the day with some good news:



To support the University of Maryland Medical System’s (UMMS) 28,000 health care providers and staff, Under Armour has begun to manufacture and assemble face masks, face shields and specially equipped fanny packs. pic.twitter.com/ZFmfsYoKWe — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 31, 2020

My Mother making #Masks on mission mode for my Municipal Corporation!

Mummy, you inspire me in a million ways 🙏#StayHomeSaveLives #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xXYwOqk2f2 — Pamela Satpathy (@PamelaSatpathy) March 28, 2020

Read: Anshula Kapoor's Fankind Lends A Hand Of Help To Poor People Affected By COVID-19 Lockdown

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Luxury Brand Chanel To Produce Face Masks To Cope With Global Demand