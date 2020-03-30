Anshula Kapoor's Fankind Lends A Hand Of Help To Poor People Affected By COVID-19 Lockdown

Anshula Kapoor is the founder of Fankind, an online celebrity fundraising platform that helps poor people in need. The official page of Fankind recently shared a post on Twitter in which it talked about taking up an initiative to provide a 1-month salary to daily wage workers affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Anshula Kapoor's initiative towards Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19)

The company created a fundraiser not only for those workers who have been affected by Coronavirus but also for people who lost their jobs due to the crisis. It is reported that the complete donation will go to the unemployed labourers and their families who have been suffering. There is a link provided in the tweet where followers can donate money.

With @GiveIndia, Fankind has created a fundraiser to help provide cash in hand to daily wage & migrant workers who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19.

100% of your donation will go to the unemployed laborer & their family.



Log onto https://t.co/MbYOefsFrl and donate 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/lmQroY6fSa — Fankind (@FankindOfficial) March 28, 2020

Other celebrities who showed their concern

Anshula Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor also took to his Twitter handle to tweet about the situation. Not just Boney Kapoor, other celebrities also tweeted about the problems poor people have been facing during Coronavirus. RJ Malishka also shared a video on her Twitter speaking about the matter.

Help migrant workers & casual labour families who have lost their income due to coronavirus lockdown pay rent & feed their families. Donate now - https://t.co/hQbXQBjwPg

100% of the donation goes to the unemployed labourers. @FankindOfficial @GiveIndia #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/RuIPI7jDm5 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) March 27, 2020

There are people with no homes in our city. There are people trying to walk back to their villages. There are people bearing the brunt of lathis by the cops because they have nowhere to go. What’s your excuse? And is there a way that we can help these people? #stayathome pic.twitter.com/MxDm5yggew — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) March 26, 2020

