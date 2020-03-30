The Debate
Anshula Kapoor's Fankind Lends A Hand Of Help To Poor People Affected By COVID-19 Lockdown

Bollywood News

Anshula Kapoor is the sister of popular actor Arjun Kapoor. She has taken an initiative to help poor people affected by the Coronavirus lockdown in India.

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor is the founder of Fankind, an online celebrity fundraising platform that helps poor people in need. The official page of Fankind recently shared a post on Twitter in which it talked about taking up an initiative to provide a 1-month salary to daily wage workers affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19)

ALSO READ | Anshula Kapoor's Net Worth Will Surprise Fans Of The Kapoor Family

Anshula Kapoor's initiative towards Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19)

The company created a fundraiser not only for those workers who have been affected by Coronavirus but also for people who lost their jobs due to the crisis. It is reported that the complete donation will go to the unemployed labourers and their families who have been suffering. There is a link provided in the tweet where followers can donate money. 

ALSO READ | Anshula Kapoor Is All Praise For Arjun Kapoor; Calls Him An 'amazing Brother'

Other celebrities who showed their concern

Anshula Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor also took to his Twitter handle to tweet about the situation. Not just Boney Kapoor, other celebrities also tweeted about the problems poor people have been facing during Coronavirus. RJ Malishka also shared a video on her Twitter speaking about the matter.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Joins Anshula Kapoor's 'Fankind' To Raise Funds For HIV-affected Children

ALSO READ | Discussing Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's Relationship Is 'awkward' For Sister Anshula Kapoor. Read Here

 

 

