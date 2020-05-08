Coronavirus Crisis: Canada To Help Fund Pay Increase Of Essential Workers

Canada has recently announced that it will be boosting pay for its essential workers who have been on the frontlines against the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the announcement was made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 7. During the announcement, he said that if a person was risking their lives and helping Canada move forward then they deserved a raise.

Help for those risking their lives

As per reports, the death toll in Canada as of May 7 stand at 4,280. This is a 4% increase from a day earlier and is believed to be an indication that the coronavirus has peaked in Canada. One of the most affected regions in Canada, Quebec, has reportedly unveiled plans to slowly reopen and restart the economy, but on May 7 the authorities once again delayed the reopening of businesses in Montreal. Businesses and firms in Montreal will now be allowed to reopen on May 25 instead of May 11.

According to reports, the Canadian government in a statement claimed that it will be contributing $2.1 billion towards the cost of increased wages for essential workers, this amount will constitute 75% of the total cost of increasing wages.

Help from India

Meanwhile, a consignment of five million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from India arrived in Toronto on May 5 as a part of the cooperation in the fight against COVID-19. India has placed urgent orders of at least 11.45 crore tablets of HCQ, an anti-malarial drug, as demands from across the world has surged owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 270,721 lives worldwide as of May 8. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to over 209 countries and has infected at least 3,917,653 people. Out of the total infections, 1,344,178 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

(Image Credit AP)