Justin Trudeau's Mother Hospitalised After Fire In Building; Canada PM Issues Statement

Justin Trudeau's mother Margaret Trudeau was admitted to a hospital on Monday and was being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in her building

Justin Trudeau's mother Margaret Trudeau was admitted to a hospital on Monday and was being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in her building. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment and three families have been reportedly forced out of their house. 

During his daily briefing on coronavirus, PM Trudeau said, "I know a lot of you have seen reports about my mum. I want to let you know I've spoken to her and she's doing just fine. I want to thank everyone who's reached out and want to also thank the first responders who were there doing an extraordinary job."

She is also suspected to have suffered burns but is expected to recover soon. PM Modi had also spoken with the Canada PM, though before this incident, to confer on the ongoing Covid crisis. The virus had earlier infected Trudeau's wife Sophie.

