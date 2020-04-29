Justin Trudeau's Mother Hospitalised After Fire In Building; Canada PM Issues Statement

Justin Trudeau's mother Margaret Trudeau was admitted to a hospital on Monday and was being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in her building. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment and three families have been reportedly forced out of their house.

Trudeau's mother hospitalised

I spoke with my mom, and thankfully she’s doing fine. Thanks to everyone who reached out and sent us well wishes. I’d also like to thank the first responders for their incredible work, and I’m keeping the other families affected by this fire in my thoughts today. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 28, 2020

During his daily briefing on coronavirus, PM Trudeau said, "I know a lot of you have seen reports about my mum. I want to let you know I've spoken to her and she's doing just fine. I want to thank everyone who's reached out and want to also thank the first responders who were there doing an extraordinary job."

She is also suspected to have suffered burns but is expected to recover soon. PM Modi had also spoken with the Canada PM, though before this incident, to confer on the ongoing Covid crisis. The virus had earlier infected Trudeau's wife Sophie.

Had a warm exchange with PM @JustinTrudeau. Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada in these difficult times. Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic including through medical research and supply chain management. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2020

