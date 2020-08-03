Coronavirus Cases Cross 18 Million Mark Globally, Death Toll Stands At 689,370

On August 3, coronavirus cases crossed the 18 million mark globally. The virus has killed more than 687,000 people since its emergence in China late last year. Fresh clusters of virus are being reported in countries which had been through with the breakdown of the novel coronavirus, thus pointing towards a second wave.

Coronavirus taking a toll on countries across globe

This is forcing governments across the globe to impose a lockdown even if that can lead to economic instability. Australia’s Victoria declared a state of disaster and imposed a night curfew for Melbourne. According to reports, this is the most strict movement till date to battle the novel coronavirus. The city is already under a reimposed six-week stay home order. Australia has reported 18,000 cases so far. However, the recent surge in cases seems a little problematic. According to reports, Victoria Premier Andrews said that further restrictions for Victoria businesses will be announced on August 3.

Read: South Africa Hits 500,000 Infections But President Hopeful

There are other places which are suffering from much bigger outbreaks. South Africa has surpassed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, with a population of about 58 million, South Africa has the fifth-highest number of cases in the world, behind the U.S, Brazil, Russia and India, all countries with significantly higher populations. Iran is battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak as it reported its highest single day infection count. Most of the provinces in this area have been hit by the resurgence of the virus.

Read: New Mexico Reports 226 More Coronavirus Cases, 3 More Deaths

Latin America and the Caribbean crossed another milestone on August 2 as fatalities in the region climbed to more than 200,000. Mexico overtook Britain to become the third hardest-hit country in terms of fatalities. The United States has now reached more than 4.6 million cases and 154,793 deaths.

Read: Britain To Launch 90-minute Coronavirus Tests As Cases Continue To Increase

Also Read: COVID-19 Death Toll Goes Past 200000 Mark In Latin America And Caribbean

(Image Credits: Unsplash)