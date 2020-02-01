Meghan Markle's Lookalike Breaks Internet, Fans Call Them 'twins'

'You’re the image of Megan Markle. Gorgeous photo,' 'Even i had to sit here and say to myself .... “ain’t that Meghan?," these were the first reactions by users who found a lookalike of Meghan Markle, a member of the Royal family. A Missouri-based Instagram influencer Akeisha Land broke the Internet when she posted a picture with her daughter. Within minutes the picture received over 22,000 likes as the fans were convinced that she is Meghan Markle's twin.
Read | Meghan Markle's father says the couple has 'hurt Queen' with announcement
Reacting to the same, Akeisha Land said that she takes it as a 'huge compliment' for resembling to a royal. 'I think she's gorgeous so to be mistaken for a royal is definitely quite a compliment,' she told an international magazine. She also said that if anyone is looking to hire a Meghan Markle lookalike for a party, 'she's your girl'.
Read | Kate Middleton taking fashion inspiration from Meghan Markle? Fans seem to think so
An #usie with my littlest love in our matching “LOVE” sweatshirts from @coolkiidzwear ❤️ • What I love about these sweatshirts is not only their obvious adorableness, but also the fact that they aren’t super thick. Which is perfect for fall and winter because you can layer it with other things and not worry about sweating out your hair (ain’t nobody got time for that! 💁🏽♀️). And if your kid(s) are anything like mine, they get hot real fast running around all day, so lightweight layers are imperative. I also love that you’re able to take the layers off to rock it in the spring for those still cool days. These sweatshirts are perfect for year round cuteness! • Have a great week friends and remember to tell the people you care about that you love them... and as always, keep it cute! 😘
Read | Have Meghan Markle's son Archie's godparents finally been revealed? Reports suggest so
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.