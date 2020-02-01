Meghan Markle's Lookalike Breaks Internet, Fans Call Them 'twins'

'You’re the image of Megan Markle. Gorgeous photo,' 'Even i had to sit here and say to myself .... “ain’t that Meghan?," these were the first reactions by users who found a lookalike of Meghan Markle, a member of the Royal family. A Missouri-based Instagram influencer Akeisha Land broke the Internet when she posted a picture with her daughter. Within minutes the picture received over 22,000 likes as the fans were convinced that she is Meghan Markle's twin.

Reacting to the same, Akeisha Land said that she takes it as a 'huge compliment' for resembling to a royal. 'I think she's gorgeous so to be mistaken for a royal is definitely quite a compliment,' she told an international magazine. She also said that if anyone is looking to hire a Meghan Markle lookalike for a party, 'she's your girl'.

