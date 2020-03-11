Coronavirus Outbreak: Couple Prefers 'leg Shake' And 'namaste' In Their Wedding

As the number of coronavirus cases is rising rapidly in India, people are taking more precautions in order to fight the deadly disease. A video of a newly-wedded couple is going viral on social media because of the unique approach they have taken to tackle the outbreak. In the video, the couple wearing face masks can be seen refusing handshakes and were instead asking guests to go fo a 'leg-shake' to avoid catching the disease, the bride in the video can be seen going for a traditional 'namaste'.

The video that was first uploaded on TikTok is now going viral on various social media platforms. The video has garnered over 9 million views and more than 4 lakh likes on TikTok alone since it was uploaded on March 9. This is not the first time that people had resorted to leg shake amid coronavirus scare. Last week in Vienna, OPEC ministers were seen opting for leg shake during a meeting over oil production policies. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also called for an Indian style 'namaste' to avoid the spread of the disease.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, India has recorded 62 cases of coronavirus since the disease first broke out in December last year. As per reports, there are currently 58 active COVID-19 cases, of which 4 patients have recovered fully. Most of these cases have been reported out of the southern state of Kerala, where the first Indian COVID-19 case came into light in early February. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The novel coronavirus has claimed more than 4,300 lives across the globe and has infected over 1,19,000 people around the world. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

