US State Dept Advises Citizens To 'reconsider Travel' To China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The United States on Monday issued its travel advisory for China to Level 3, suggesting its citizens to "reconsider travel" in view of threats from the outbreak of novel Coronavirus that has claimed the lives of over 80 people in the Asian country.

The advisory issued by the US State Department read: "Reconsider travel to China due to novel Coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. Some areas have increased risk."

Additional advisories for those who need to travel to China include:

Avoid contact with sick people

Discuss travel to China with a healthcare provider. Older adults and travellers with health issues may be at risk for more severe disease

Avoid animals (alive or dead), animal markets, and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat)

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Advisory for those who travelled to China recently and fell sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing:

Seek immediate medical care. Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms

Avoid contact with others

Not travel while sick

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Coronavirus outbreak

Last week, the US State Department had issued a Level 4 advisory for Hubei Province, whose capital is Wuhan, a Chinese city comprising of more than 11 million people where the first case of Coronavirus was reported. The Chinese authorities have suspended air and rail travel in the area around Wuhan.

As the virus continues to spread rapidly, the health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global epidemic, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and several Asian countries besides China.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image source: PTI)