US State Dept Advises Citizens To 'reconsider Travel' To China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The United States on Monday issued its travel advisory for China to Level 3, suggesting its citizens to "reconsider travel" in view of threats from the outbreak of novel Coronavirus that has claimed the lives of over 80 people in the Asian country.
The advisory issued by the US State Department read: "Reconsider travel to China due to novel Coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. Some areas have increased risk."
Last week, the US State Department had issued a Level 4 advisory for Hubei Province, whose capital is Wuhan, a Chinese city comprising of more than 11 million people where the first case of Coronavirus was reported. The Chinese authorities have suspended air and rail travel in the area around Wuhan.
As the virus continues to spread rapidly, the health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global epidemic, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and several Asian countries besides China.
