Man United Forced To Shift Hotel Over Coronavirus Fears As Dalian Yifang Stayed There

Coronavirus has taken the world by storm. The highly contagious disease, which was first found in China, is spreading all over the world. People are advised to stay safe and that's what Man United players are doing. According to MailOnline, Man United players shifted from their Marbella hotel in Spain. Man United's management got the hint that Rafa Benitez and the Chinese team he manages (Dalian Yifang) were previously staying there.

Man United were forced to change their hotel in Spain

Man United were in Spain during their winter break. They were supposed to stay at the Westin La Quinta Golf Resort and Spa in Benahavis, Spain. However, they changed their hotel when they discovered that Benitez and his players were living there a few days before. The Red Devils then shifted to the five-star beachfront Kempinski in nearby Estepona. Man United have been very cautious about the lethal disease. They reportedly banned their new signing Odion Ighalo (who was playing in the Chinese Super League) from entering the training ground.

Manchester United changed their Marbella hotel amid coronavirus fears after it emerged Rafa Benitez and his Chinese club had stayed there last week. [daily mail] #MUFC — Man Utd HQ (@Red_Devil_HQ) February 12, 2020

Odion Ighalo, who recently joined Man United on a loan deal from Chinese team Shanghai Shenhua, has been training alone since the time he joined the club. As reported by SunSport, Ighalo was banned from joining the rest of Man United's squad in Spain. They feared that he will be stopped from returning to the UK later. Man United were under the impression that UK immigration could increase border restrictions after the WHO termed the disease a global emergency.

