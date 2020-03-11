The Debate
France President Emmanuel Macron Greets Spain Royals With 'Namaste' Amid Coronavirus Scare

Rest of the World News

French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Spain royals with Namaste amid the coronavirus scare worldwide. PM Modi and actors had called for Namaste before.

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Spain royals with Namaste amid coronavirus scare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged the citizens of the country to adopt ‘Namaste’ over handshakes amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, not just Indians, even those who recalled the greeting of folding hands during their visit to the country, are now using it as a precaution. France President Emmanuel Macron used India’s traditional greeting style when he welcomed the Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia on Wednesday. 

READ: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Greet With 'Namaste' Instead Of Handshakes Amid COVID-19 Scare

Emmanuel Lenain, the Amabassador of France to India, took to Twitter to share that the President has decided to greet all his counterparts with ‘namaste.’ He termed it as a ‘graceful gesture’ that the President retained from his trip to India in 2018.  

Here's the post

READ: Salman Khan Advices Fans On Coronavirus; Recommends 'Namaste' As Preferred Way To Greet

As per reports, the coronavirus has claimed 30 lives and affected over 1500 people in France. Macron had recently stated the country was taking appropriate measures to deal with the situation. 

Before Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also similarly urged the citizens of his country to adopt ‘Namaste’ amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

READ: Netanyahu Encourages Israelis To Adopt 'Namaste' To Greet Amid Coronavirus Scare

Apart from PM Modi, Anupam Kher had called for Namaste to be used to greet people. Even Salman Khan had urged his followers to use Namaste till the time coronavirus was not controlled. 

In India, meanwhile, 52 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, the latest being two cases, one in Delhi and the other in Rajasthan. Across the world, over 3000 persons have lost their lives and more than 1 lakh infected by the virus. 

READ: Anupam Kher Suggests People Use 'Namaste' Instead Of 'Handshake' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

